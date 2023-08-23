PROSPECTIVE students will get to have their very first taste of life on campus at University of Newcastle's Open Day this weekend.
Lambton High School's Sa Nanai will be among the crowds making their way to the expo at the Callaghan and City campuses on Saturday, August 26 to find out more about the courses on offer, get helpful advice about study options, meet future lecturers, and get to know other students.
"I'm really looking forward to exploring the campus and finding out more about the Bachelor of Education programs. I'd really like to know more about how placement works and the opportunities available," she said.
Ms Nanai said she was tossing her decision between teaching or a Bachelor of Social Work and hoped Open Day would help her make a choice.
"Attending Open Day will help me to decide my preferences and submit my application," she said.
Port Macquarie's early entry student Trinity Currie is planning to find out more about what the Bachelor of Nursing has to offer at the university.
"I've wanted to become a nurse since I was a kid and first saw nurses as heroes in my eyes," she said.
"I've already submitted my application for Nursing through the university's Early Entry program, which was a really easy process and has taken a lot of pressure off the exams."
UON vice-chancellor and president, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO was excited to welcome students and their families onto campus and said Open Day was an opportunity for anyone thinking about their study options to learn more about the University.
"Whether you are finishing school or are already in the workforce and looking to expand your skills, there's a place for you at our University," he said.
"On top of the information sessions and campus tours, we want to ensure students get a real feel for university life."
The day will include a line up of hands-on experiences such as a SimCave used for Bachelor of Education students and Midwifery virtual reality learning technology that students can try out for themselves.
There will also be the student-led NUbots Autonomous Robotic Soccer team, free entry to try out the gym at NUsport Callaghan, Crime Scene Investigation Newcastle at NUspace, a Mock Court trial and the NUracing Drag Race team revving their way down the campus straight.
"Open Day is a great first step to come and learn more about what studying will be like and a wonderful day to welcome all our community onto our campuses. I encourage everyone to join us," professor Zelinsky said.
Newcastle Open Day will run from 9am to 3pm. Parking is free at Callaghan Campus, with a free shuttle bus running to NUspace and Q Building.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.