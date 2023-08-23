Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education
What's on

University of Newcastle to host annual Open Day expo on the weekend

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PROSPECTIVE students will get to have their very first taste of life on campus at University of Newcastle's Open Day this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.