Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

University of Newcastle Professor Francesco Paolucci to host seminar on 'future of healthcare financing' at the University of Newcastle Business School on Friday

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle Professor Francesco Paolucci said healthcare costs were "rising faster than inflation". Picture supplied
University of Newcastle Professor Francesco Paolucci said healthcare costs were "rising faster than inflation". Picture supplied

The soaring price of healthcare highlights that health system funding needs an overhaul, University of Newcastle Professor Francesco Paolucci says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.