The Hunter business billed as an 'AirBNB on wheels' where customers can rent out a caravan, camper or motorhome in the region from local owners, was named the Hunter's business of the year at Friday night's annual Business Hunter awards gala.
It's the second year in a row that Camplify has featured at the pointy end of the Hunter Business Awards after its CEO and founder Justin Hales was Business Leader of the Year in 2022. He collected the same award again on Friday night, as well as the nod for excellence in international business.
The peer-to-peer camper rental company, which was founded in Newcastle around 2015, now has a platform around the country and abroad.
"Camplify's rapid growth and international footprint is an exemplar for the region. Despite their growth, their HQ remains here, proving to others on a similar trajectory that you can scale and stay here," Acting Business Hunter CEO Sheena Martin said.
Last year's Business of the Year, Hi-Vis Group, similarly bagged a double feature in this year's awards list with wins in the large business and innovation categories.
The annual awards gala notes businesses and leaders who have "redefined success through their exemplary contributions" and on Friday night, August 25, recognised 19 winners from 130 finalists in a bumper year for award applications, Ms Martin said.
The evening saw more than 500 from the local business community at NEX on King Street.
"It's reassuring that a growing number of businesses have success and achievement to share, despite the challenging environment many find themselves operating in, with pandemic after-effects and unfavourable economic conditions biting hard. It's indicative of the tremendous resilience, innovative spirit, and capacity for problem solving that exists within the region," Ms Martin said.
Apart from the 17 category winners, and Business of the Year, the organisation handed its Presidents Award to Westpac Rescue Helicopter CEO Richard Jones in recognition of the chopper's service throughout the devastating Hunter Valley bus crash tragedy in June.
"The recent tragic accident in the Hunter Valley reminds us of the importance of this service, and the many lives that it touches. Under Richard's leadership, the service has grown from a small operation to a highly professional charity, delivering world class aero-medical and rescue services. It's fitting to recognise and celebrate his achievements to date," Business Hunter president Laurent Eyles said.
Hunter Water Love Water: Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group
Excellence in Micro Business: LH Agenda
Excellence in Small Business: SAPHI
Excellence in Large Business: Hi-Vis Group
Outstanding Community Organisation: Singleton Neighbourhood Centre
Excellence in International Business / Business of the Year: Camplify
Outstanding Start-up: Hey Zomi
Excellence in Innovation: Hi-Vis Group
Excellence in Sustainability: Imaginelle
Employer of Choice (under 20 employees): The Marketing GP
Employer of Choice (over 21 employees): Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator
Outstanding Local Chamber: Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: MGA Thermal
Contribution to the Region: PKF Sydney & Newcastle
Outstanding Employee: Dean Reid - Aussie Ark
Kristen Keegan Young Business Leader: Kiraley Martin - LMCC
President's Award: Richard Jones OAM - Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
Outstanding Business Leader: Justin Hales - Camplify
