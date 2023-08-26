Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Camplify founder Justin Hales two-time Business Leader the Year, also collects Hunter Business Awards Business of the Year accolade

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated August 26 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter business billed as an 'AirBNB on wheels' where customers can rent out a caravan, camper or motorhome in the region from local owners, was named the Hunter's business of the year at Friday night's annual Business Hunter awards gala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.