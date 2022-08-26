The Hunter's outstanding businesses and sole traders were recognised on Friday night as hundreds of owners, operators and community leaders gathered at NEX for the 2022 Hunter Business Awards.
Accolades were presented in 17 categories at a ceremony that celebrated resilience and success through another challenging year for local businesses.
Business Hunter president Tony Rhodes congratulated all winners and finalists on their determination, commitment and entrepreneurship.
"Winning a Hunter Business Award in any year is a significant achievement and we must recognise the real challenges many businesses have faced over the last two years," Mr Rhodes said.
"The past 12 months for businesses have demanded flexibility, versatility, courage and innovative thinking when you think back on the circumstances that have influenced and impacted the business environment.
"The admirable qualities reflected in all of the finalists represented in our Awards collectively demonstrate the strength and resilience of our diverse business community right across the Hunter."
Camplify founder and chief executive Justin Hales was named Business Leader of the Year in recognition of building one of the largest RV rental companies in Australia while also developing the concept, design, and technical roadmap to deliver an industry-leading solution for the RV rental industry.
The Hunter Business of the Year award was taken out by the Hi-Viz Group.
The award was judged as a "winner of the winners" in business categories across the program, the organisers said.
Hi-Viz was recognised for its growth to become one of Australia's largest manufacturers of road, safety and specialty custom signage and safety products.
The family owned and operated business continues to lead in innovation and combining technological advances and sustainability into its practices which set it apart from an impressive list of other business category winners.
Hi-Viz also took out the winners' tag for Excellence in Sustainability and Excellence in Large Business award categories.
Viv Allanson, the CEO of Maroba Aged Care, was recognised for her outstanding advocacy and support for the aged care sector, a sector impacted and challenged more than most others by the COVID pandemic.
Out of the Square were awarded for their support for local entrepreneurial businesses and extensive patronage of community causes, which includes pro bono campaigns promoting businesses and the region.
The Young Business Leader award went to Scott Lynch, recognising his journey to establish Community Therapy, an organisation started in 2017 to serve the needs for better community and allied health access across and now beyond the Hunter Region.
The organisation services more than 2000 homes each week and has grown to a team of over 90 people
Business of the Year: The Hi-Vis Group
President's Award: Viv Allanson - CEO of Maroba Aged Care
Love Water Love Business: Oaks Pacific Blue Resort
Outstanding Business Leader: Justin Hales of Camplify
Highly Commended: Tim Faulkner of Aussie Ark
Contribution to the Region: Out of the Square
Highly Commended: Hunt Hospitality
Excellence in Large Business: The Hi-Vis Group
Highly Commended: Community Therapy
Employer of Choice: PKF Sydney and Newcastle
Highly Commended: Morgan Engineering Newcastle and Hunter Community Health
Excellence in Sustainability: The Hi-Vis Group
Outstanding Community Organisation: Home in Place
Highly Commended: Youth Express Kristen Keegan
Young Business Leader: Scott Lynch of Community Therapy
Highly Commended: Steven Fordham of Black Rock Industries, Kiraley Martin of Lake Macquarie City Council Alicia Floyer of Next Legal and Conveyancing
Outstanding Start Up: Resourceful Living
Highly Commended: Sustainable ESG Hickey Wheeler
Excellence in Export: Batrium
Highly Commended: Leogate Estate Wines
Excellence in Innovation: SAPHI Engineering
Highly Commended: Camplify Hunter Valley Coal Chain Coordinator
Excellence in Micro Business: Borne Clothing
Excellence in Small Business: Aussie Ark
Highly Commended: Seed People Conveyancing Next Legal and Conveyancing
Outstanding Local Chamber: Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Highly Commended: Business Singleton
Outstanding Employee: Hayley Shute of Aussie Ark
Highly Commended: Jordan Farrelly of A Growing Understanding
