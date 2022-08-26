Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Business

Hunter Business Awards 2022 winners: Awards celebrate resilience in a time of adversity

By Simon McCarthy
August 26 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Camplify CEO and founder Justin Hales was named Business Leader of the Year at the Hunter Business Awards on Friday night. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The Hunter's outstanding businesses and sole traders were recognised on Friday night as hundreds of owners, operators and community leaders gathered at NEX for the 2022 Hunter Business Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.