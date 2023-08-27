MATTHEW Magann will return to Adelaide for Hockey One in 2023 as Maitland booked a minor semi-final at home in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.
Magann, who represented Newcastle at this year's State Championships, was listed in the Fire squad over the weekend before club side the Rams sealed third spot by beating Souths 4-1 on Sunday.
Matthew Brown, Isaac Farmilo, Dane Simpson and Izach Dennis all scored goals at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, ensuring Maitland couldn't be caught on the ladder regardless of other last-round results.
The Rams finished three points clear of upcoming opponents Wests, who pushed minor premiers Norths but ultimately went down 3-2. Tigers ended their return campaign with a 1-all draw against Gosford.
In the women's competition Souths coach Scott New was hopeful Tahni Walters would be available for this weekend's minor semi-final against Regals despite suffering a head knock late in Saturday's 4-2 win over the same team.
Gosford beat Norah Head 2-0 in the last round while Tigers' Sophie Lawrence broke a deadlock in the closing three minutes to beat University 3-2. Oxfords had the bye but now meet Uni in a midweek catch-up game.
