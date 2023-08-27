Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland's Matthew Magann named for Adelaide Fire in Hockey One

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Magann
Matthew Magann

MATTHEW Magann will return to Adelaide for Hockey One in 2023 as Maitland booked a minor semi-final at home in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.