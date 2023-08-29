Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets secure French midfielder Jason Berthomier

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:00pm
Jason Berthomier playing for Clermont against the great Lionel Messi and Paris Saint Germain during a Ligue 1 match on April 9, 2022. Picture by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.
Newcastle will welcome French attacking midfielder Jason Berthomier to their squad this week after announcing his signing on Tuesday.

