Newcastle Jets secure French midfielder Jason Berthomier

Newcastle will welcome French attacking midfielder Jason Berthomier to their squad this week after announcing his signing on Tuesday.
Berthomier comes from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes in France, where he has played his entire career.
The 33-year-old has risen through the leagues of his nation after starting out with hometown club Montlucon in 2008.
He also played at lower levels with AS Domerat and Moulins before helping Bourg-Peronnas win promotion to Ligue 2.
He had stints at that level with Stade Brest and Troyes before 109 games with Clermont, which included a rise to Ligue 1 in 2021-22 when he competed against some of the world's best players.
Berthomier shapes as the club's major signing for the coming A-League season under new coach Rob Stanton. The Jets start their campaign away to Perth Glory on Sunday, October 22.
He joins Englishman Carl Jenkinson and Kiwi Dane Ingham as the Jets' overseas contingent and said he was looking forward to arriving in Newcastle.
"I'm excited to discover a new football journey and a new country and lifestyle," Berthomier said in a club statement.
"I spoke with a lot of players in the league, and they all told me great things about Newcastle and Australia.
"I can't wait to be there to start a new chapter. I hope we can have a great season and play great football.
"When I spoke with the coach, Rob Stanton, he knew exactly what kind of player I was, and he told me what he expected from me on and off the field.
"We had a very good discussion and I look forward to meeting him in person along with my new teammates.
"When a coach really wants you it makes things easier.
"He wants to play an attractive and offensive brand of football which is very exciting."
