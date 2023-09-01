Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Singleton's Kylee Enwright remembered at funeral after Thailand fall

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylee Enwright was remembered at a funeral service on Friday. Pictures by Simone de Peak, supplied
Kylee Enwright was remembered at a funeral service on Friday. Pictures by Simone de Peak, supplied

KYLEE Enwright has been remembered by loved ones as a doting member of her blended family, a dedicated businesswoman, and always the most glamourous in the room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.