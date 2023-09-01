KYLEE Enwright has been remembered by loved ones as a doting member of her blended family, a dedicated businesswoman, and always the most glamourous in the room.
Mrs Enwright's family and friends gathered at Beresfield on Friday for her funeral, after she sadly died two months on from flying home from Thailand where she had suffered a terrible brain injury.
Her husband Paul Enwright gave a moving tribute to his "soulmate" of almost 20 years.
"Kylee was everything to me, I miss her terribly," he said.
The pair met in Maroochydore in the summer of 2004, after she told Paul in a pub that he smelt nice.
It was the start of a romance that ultimately brought their two families together for life.
"Whilst I have lost my best friend and soulmate, I take solace that I was lucky enough to spend the last 18 years with the greatest person I have ever been with," Mr Enwright said.
"Kylee lived her life to the fullest, and made me complete in every way possible."
He said Kylee was able to save seven lives by donating her organs after her death on August 15, which came suddenly after the 43-year-old spent two months in John Hunter Hospital's neurological ward.
Mr Enwright said Kylee had been making progress, and recovered just enough from her severe brain injury to make sure everyone was going to be okay without her.
He said he would miss her smile, and the sparkle in her eyes.
He said she hadn't had the easiest life in her younger years, but used her experienced as motivation to be better and do good.
The couple ran a successful pest control business in Singleton, with Mrs Enwright joining the ranks as the kids got older.
She taught herself everything she could about running a company, and became a mentor for others.
"Kylee was a good employer, and an even better person," Mr Enwright said.
"We were happiest when we were working as a team."
A Pest Management Association award for the Pest Manager of the Year has been named in Kylee's honour, so her legacy lives on.
"Her dedication, passion and commitment to her work was nothing short of inspiring," association president Vasili Tsoutouras said.
Through his partner Ellie, Slade Enwright said Mrs Enwright had gone from being his dad's new girlfriend to his "bonus mum".
"From the moment I met Kylee she always treated me with kindness and respect," he said.
"While I never called her mum, she was my bonus mum, and I loved her dearly."
Laughter rippled through the crowd when Ellie told a story about Mrs Enwright arriving at her baby shower - she rocked up an hour late in a hired convertible, wearing a red jumpsuit, Prada sunnies and carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag.
She said she was heartbroken for the memories her children would miss out on with Mrs Enwright, who would probably have become the "naughty grandma" who let the kids have fun and sent them home with bellies full of sugar.
"Kylee will forever live on in our hearts, we will raise our children to know exactly who grandma was," she said.
"We have gained one more guardian angel to watch over our children."
Mrs Enwright's best friend since Year 8, Maria Burwood, said Mrs Enwright's "cheeky charisma" always shone through.
A poem to their "dear mother" was read on behalf of children Harrison and Jacinda.
The family thanked the community for their support, after a GoFundMe page to bring Mrs Enwright home from Thailand raised more than $200,000.
The Enwrights flew to Thailand on May 27 for a two-week holiday near Phuket.
Mrs Enwright fell off a half-metre balcony and hit her head on the ground after a few drinks on the first day of their holiday.
Their travel insurance company refused to cover her medical bills.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.