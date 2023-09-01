Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dr Kelvin Kong says The Voice will 'unite' and innovation is crucial

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Voice will make "a huge difference and put a smile on my face" if it gets up, Newcastle surgeon Kelvin Kong says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.