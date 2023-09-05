Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Time for the Hunter to come together with Lifeline to tackle challenge of suicide prevention

By Rob Sams
September 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's rainy, but well-attended, Lifeline Out of the Shadows Walk. This year's walk will be held on Friday. Photo by Simone De Peak
Last year's rainy, but well-attended, Lifeline Out of the Shadows Walk. This year's walk will be held on Friday. Photo by Simone De Peak

Sunday, September 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day. This year's theme is creating hope through action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.