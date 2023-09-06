The NSW government will increase coal royalties by 2.6 per cent from next year as part of a plan to ensure the state receives "a fair return" for its resources.
The new scheme will improve the budget's position by more than $2.7 billion over four years from 2024-25.
NSW coal royalties have not increased since 2009 and since then, international prices have surged, including in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"This is a fair outcome for the people of NSW. The old system is out of date. The market has moved on. That's why we are modernising the state's coal royalties," NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said on Wednesday.
From July 1, 2024, the new rate for open-cut mining will be 10.8 per cent, while the rate for underground mining will be 9.8 per cent and the rate for deep underground mining will be 8.8 per cent. The rates are currently 8.2 per cent, 7.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.
The NSW Minerals Council said in a statement that the increase in coal royalty rates would impose a significant additional impost on coal producers at a challenging time of lower coal prices and increased operating costs.
"The coal industry directly employs nearly 30,000 people in NSW and supports 180,000 indirect jobs. Nearly 7,000 NSW businesses are part of the mining supply chain. Coal remains NSW's most valuable export commodity by far and continues to deliver over 70 percent of electricity used in homes and businesses across NSW," it said.
"While realistic about the likelihood of an increase in royalty rates, the NSW Minerals Council and coal producers maintained throughout the NSW Government' consultation process that the current royalty structure and rates were appropriate for NSW, and should be retained."
Director of the public interest think tank Climate Energy Finance Tim Buckley described the move as "politically courageous".
"The government said it would use the extra revenue to provide cost-of-living relief and to rebuild essential services, including housing supply, filling 1112 nursing positions, out-of-home care for state wards and foster children, and ensuring there are enough teachers in schools," he said.
The think tank had been advocating for the introduction of a progressive coal royalty scheme, similar to what has been introduced in Queensland.
The scheme delivered a one-off boost to the budget of more than $10billion, which enabled the government to apply a $550 electricity bill rebate for all households. The rebate was more than any other state in Australia and offsetting the fossil fuel-driven energy price crisis.
"CEF prefers the Queensland government's progressive royalty approach, given it only applies in full less than once a decade or or even more infrequently, at times of coal export sector super-profits, but an increased share is definitely a good start. A flat royalty impacts coal mine viability in periods of low prices and pressured profitability," Mr Buckley said.
NSW Greens treasury and energy spokeswoman Abigail Boyd described the royalty increase as "an insult".
"A 2.6% increase to coal royalties, with a 12 month delay, is an insult and shows just how cosy with, or fearful of, the fossil fuel industry this NSW Labor government is," she said.
"The Greens have been calling for an increased and progressive coal royalty structure that would bring in increased revenue similar to that enjoyed by Queensland. $2.7 billion over four years isn't nothing, but it leaves far too much on the table.
"Whitehaven Coal just announced a 37% increase on post tax profits, Glencore 60%. Across the board, these massive coal companies have delivered eye-watering profits, gouging consumers with inflated coal prices.
