Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Marine Rescue NSW Newcastle crew operating out of new Stockton base

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW marine rescue base is keeping Hunter boaters afloat, attracting more volunteers and has given the squad a place to call home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.