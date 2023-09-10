SILVERCHAIR legend Daniel Johns has urged his social media followers to support the family of late Newcastle musician Sam Murphy.
The Newcastle Hotel is hosting the Shred For Sam Festival on Sunday to raise funds for Murphy's family.
Murphy was tragically killed on May 21 when he was hit by a train at Cardiff Station while on a night out. He was 23.
Murphy was a talented guitarist with psych-rock band Mission: Banana and a well-known and popular figure in the Newcastle music scene.
The Shred For Sam Festival will feature performances from a host of local acts including Lost Plaza, Catpiss, Lamphead and Murphy's personal favourite, Auxfire, who have reformed for the night.
Murphy's other favourites included The Smith Street Band, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Newcastle's Silverchair.
After reading about Murphy in the Newcastle Herald, Johns reached out to Murphy's mother, De Murphy.
"We spoke about honouring Sam and making sure his legacy and love of music was never forgotten," Johns wrote on Instagram.
"Like me, most of you won't have met Sam but it would mean a lot if you could leave a message of support for him here or elsewhere."
Johns also offered his support to De, Murphy's sister Cheyenne and his cousin Lachlan Groen.
"Please stay strong for each other and know that you are not alone in this," he said.
"To Sam, your legacy and your life will be celebrated, and one day when the time comes, we will meet wherever we go next and jam together.
"You might have to remind me how to play some of the old Silverchair songs again."
The Shred For Sam Festival begins at 4pm on Sunday at the Newcastle Hotel.
