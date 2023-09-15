Some continue to argue enough land has been re-zoned for housing. But industry leaders know a zoning stamp does not put an end to the plethora of environmental hurdles they face before concrete can be poured. For example, despite the Kings Hill site in Raymond Terrace being rezoned 18 years ago, not one house has been built there. The project has fallen victim to actions taken in the Land & Environment Court where biodiversity laws are being too broadly interpreted. More than 5000 blocks proposed at Kings Hill remain undeveloped and vacant. Yet they are conveniently counted by those claiming we have enough land zoned for housing.