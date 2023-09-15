"We're sitting the boat and all I want to do is catch a cod and I haven't caught a cod in five years. He says, 'yeah, shame we can't eat it.' I said, 'What do you mean?'. He said, 'Don't wipe your face with water.' He said it had been ridden with blue green algae for the past five months. Couldn't even swim in the river. It just blew my mind that was happening."