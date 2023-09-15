Newcastle Herald
Artist Brett Piva breathes life into Murrumbidgee River with his art

By Jim Kellar
September 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Brett Piva with a work called Elongated cast lines after the Willbriggie deluge in his exhibit, Epitomes Shared from a V Bottom Tinnie. Pictures by Simone De Peak
Brett Piva remembers the awakening, the moment that eventually drove him to bring an end to his successful custom signwriting business and focus full-time on a new direction in making art.

