Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ponga laments poor semi-final start but proud of Knights' campaign

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 17 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KALYN Ponga summed it up best: "You can't start games like that, let alone finals."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.