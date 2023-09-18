Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

The Hunter region has been placed under an extreme fire danger rating

Anna Falkenmire
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Anna Falkenmire, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 20 2023 - 9:02am, first published September 18 2023 - 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TOTAL fire ban and extreme fire warning is now in place across the Hunter until midnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.