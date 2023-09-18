A TOTAL fire ban and extreme fire warning is now in place across the Hunter until midnight.
No fires, including grinding or welding activities, are permitted out in the open.
Report all fires immediately to triple zero.
Hunter crews battled several fires that flared to higher risk levels on Tuesday, with water-bombing helicopters spotted over Maitland, but as evening arrived they had gained the upper hand.
Total fire bans are also in place for Sydney, the greater Hunter and the Upper West Central Plains area.
The risk of the hot September conditions was laid bare near Maitland on Tuesday when a Raworth fire threatened properties. Crews were expected to remain on scene last night and strengthen containment lines around the four-hectare blaze, which was burning southeast from Isla Street towards Metford Road, ahead of Wednesday's swelter.
Blazes also scorched parts of Broke, Pelican, Glen Martin, Neath and Rosebrook as 61 fires burned across NSW.
It followed a tough few days for firefighters, who also swung into action when six homes came under threat after the fire broke out near Little Pelican Road at Blacksmiths just after 3pm on Monday.
Miriam Bradbury from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the prolonged run of days of high temperatures was particularly unusual.
"This run of very, very warm weather hasn't been seen for many, many years," she said.
There's no relief for NSW until Thursday, with many areas expected to reach maximum temperatures in the mid-30s on Wednesday before a cold front's arrival.
Newcastle and Singleton can expect a 35-degree high, with only slightly cooler tops in Maitland and Scone.
UPDATE SEPTEMBER 19, 5:30PM:
THE BLAZE at Isla Street, Raworth has now been downgraded to 'Alert' level but continues burning out of control. It is about four hectares in size.
Fire and Rescue NSW said on Twitter: "Firefighters have gained the upper hand on the fire, the threat is reducing. Crews will remain on scene into the evening to contain this fire. Residents should continue to monitor conditions."
The Bureau of Meteorology has today formally declared an El Nino weather event for NSW.
The announcement comes as 61 fires burn across the state, including in the Hunter suburbs of Pelican, Raworth, Broke, Glen Martin, Neath, Castle Rock and Rosebrook.
More to come.
EARLIER REPORT SEPTEMBER 19, 4:30PM:
A FIRE in Raworth was upgraded to 'Watch and Act' at 4:15pm today. It is currently burning out of control after initial reports it had sparked around 2pm.
Neighbours have reported a helicopter water bombing the area in an attempt to subdue the blaze.
The Newcastle Herald is seeking comment from the Rural Fire Service on the fire.
Crews working on a fire at Little Pelican Road, Pelican, are now controlling the fire. It was brought back to 'Alert' level around 3pm. Residents are still urged to consider their bushfire survival plans.
And a total fire ban is forecast for the Hunter tomorrow as windy conditions and warm temperatures blanket the area.
Newcastle and Singleton will see a top of 35 degrees on Wednesday. Maitland's top temperature will be 34 degrees.
It will be a touch cooler in Muswellbrook and Belmont, which are both likely to reach 33 degrees.
Soaring September temperatures and early fires come as Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action call on the Federal Government to pause all polluting fossil fuel projects.
Weve been through the heat, the smoke and the flames of the Black Summer fires, and this extreme heat and fire danger in September is just the beginning of a really scary season, president Jo Dodds said.
EARLIER REPORT SEPTEMBER 19, 2.30PM:
THE FIRE at Pelican has been upgraded to 'Watch and Act'.
A spokesperson from the Rural Fire Service, Lachlan Allan, said the fire was burning on Little Pelican Road, heading from the coast towards Lakeview Parade. It is being controlled.
"For those residents in the area, they need to be alert and remember their bushfire survival plan," Mr Allan said.
EARLIER REPORT SEPTEMBER 18:
MORE THAN a dozen firefighters are geared up and ready to protect property as a blaze burns through inaccessible bushland in the Lake Macquarie area.
Six homes came under threat after the fire broke out near Little Pelican Road at Blacksmiths just after 3pm on Monday.
There was no longer any immediate danger to homes by about 6pm after Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews in four-wheel-drive tankers managed to access the flames.
An FRNSW spokesman told the Newcastle Herald the bushfire was burning through bushland that was inaccessible to firefighters.
Four FRNSW trucks and up to 16 firefighters remained in the area for property protection purposes, if required, into the night on Monday.
Smoke haze from the bushfire could be seen from the Pacific Highway.
It comes amid a rough 24 hours for Hunter firefighters, who have had their hands full with a fierce blaze at Neath, near Cessnock.
IN THE NEWS:
