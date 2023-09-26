Food addiction in young adults will be examined in a University of Newcastle program that aims to improve people's health without focusing on diet.
The program, which is open to those aged 18 to 35, isn't about body weight.
"I feel like that takes the pressure off and puts people at ease," said Professor Tracy Burrows, a nutrition and dietetics researcher with the university and Hunter Medical Research Institute.
The program will examine why people eat, rather than telling them "don't eat this and don't do that".
It includes five telehealth sessions with a dietician, which can be done at any time.
Tailored programs based on personality type are provided to help participants meet goals.
This involves coping strategies for food triggers, with different approaches for those prone to depression, anxiety or high energy - for example.
"Sometimes people use food to cope. We're trying to move away from that and give them healthy alternatives to have a better relationship with food," Professor Burrows said.
The program, called TRACE [Targeted Research on Addictive and Compulsive Eating], aims to help people trace their behaviour to understand why they eat compulsively.
The research, funded by a Heart Foundation grant, is aimed at preventing cardiovascular disease.
People often focus on what they eat, but the professor said "why you eat" was important.
"Most of the time it's not because you're hungry. It's because you're stressed or mindlessly eating," she said.
The program encouraged people to "focus on their body cues".
"That's not only when they're hungry, but when they're full."
Eating triggers such as "driving past service stations", the smell of food and whether people eat alone or with others are also examined.
"Sometimes eating with others causes people to get anxious," she said.
The program considers physical activity, sleep and other lifestyle factors, with participants receiving "personalised feedback".
"We help them problem-solve," Professor Burrows said.
The focus on young people reflected their vulnerability to a poor lifestyle linked to big changes like moving out of home, going to university, having to cook by themselves and starting a family.
Professor Burrows said young people faced "a lot of life stressors", which were factors in them having "the worst health trajectory than any other age group".
The professor's first study on addictive eating, which focused on a broader group of adults, began in 2021 and was dubbed the first of its kind.
Professor Burrows said that study found the food addiction program had "positive effects on depression, anxiety, stress and eating behaviours".
"It decreased people's addictive eating symptoms, which is what we were hoping for."
Learn more at redcap.link/TRACE_young_adults. Phone 4921 5514 or email tracy.burrows@newcastle.edu.au.
