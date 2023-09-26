Newcastle Herald
Addictive eating study for young people without focus on weight

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 27 2023 - 8:00am
Professor Tracy Burrows says people mostly overeat because they're "stressed or mindlessly eating". Picture by Simone De Peak
Professor Tracy Burrows said people mostly overeat because they're "stressed or mindlessly eating". Picture by Simone De Peak

Food addiction in young adults will be examined in a University of Newcastle program that aims to improve people's health without focusing on diet.

