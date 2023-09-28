CHANNELLING their inner creativity, year 9 and 10 students from Newcastle and the Central Coast spent three days putting their paint brushes to the canvas.
Inspired by the works of Vincent van Gogh, nine students participated in ArtCastle, a program run by The Smith Family's SmArts program in conjunction with TAFE NSW Hunter Street.
On Thursday, September 28 their artworks were displayed in an exhibition showcasing their pixelated versions of portraits and 3D dioramas.
Central Coast year 9 student and program participant Aila-Dawn Foa'i-auimatagi said she always had an interest in art following in the footsteps of her two brothers, who are both artists.
"They actually came to ArtCastle before me and suggested I come," she said.
Ms Foa'i-auimatagi's said she loved that she was able to have free reign over her piece and bend the rules of creativity.
"My painting is of van Gogh it was meant to be pixel art but my teacher let me go crazy so I ended up painting how I thought he would look inside of his mind at the time, because he was in the asylum," she said.
She said it took her eight hours to complete the squares in her painting and three hours to create van Gogh's face.
"I ended up learning a lot about him and how he was actually really sad that no one loved his art, because people only liked it a certain way back then," she said.
She said she felt supported at ArtCastle to be her own artist and receive help when needed.
Newcastle year 10 student and program participant Amelia Ridley said she enjoyed meeting new people in the program and learning new techniques.
"There was a lot of people who were not from Newcastle, so a lot of new faces and the art teachers teach you a lot about tone and how to mix colours properly, like warm and cool colours," she said.
Fine Arts teacher at TAFE NSW Hunter Street, Rachel Thomas said she was impressed with how the students worked over the three days and what they were able to create.
"They were so engaged, so on board, they're clearly talented," she said.
"It was just a real pleasure to be with them and to be fair, it's school holidays these kids are giving up their time to come to this and I'm proud of them."
The Smith Family's Programs coordinator Deb Walters said it's been a wonderful partnership which has allowed students from across the region to open up their career pathways into the world of art.
"Through this program students are exposed to various art mediums and explore what kind of careers might be available to them in the industry, be it as a curator, a teacher or a professional artist," she said.
"I have had students tell me at the end of the program they now want to pursue a career as an art teacher, or a professional artist - that's been incredibly rewarding."
