Former detective sergeant - and Knights supporter - talks about Danny Wicks arrest on new true crime podcast

By Lisa Rockman
October 4 2023 - 7:00pm
Brent Sanders, host of LiSTNR-produced original podcast Crime Insiders: Detectives. Picture supplied
A retired NSW detective who helped put former NRL player Danny Wicks behind bars on drug trafficking charges has spoken about the case, saying the former Newcastle Knight "thought he was a bit of a gangster" at the time.

