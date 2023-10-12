Newcastle Herald
Newcastle East's Paul and Audrey West arrive home from Israel

By Damon Cronshaw
October 12 2023 - 4:30pm
Paul West in a bomb shelter in a Tel Aviv hotel before he left Israel. Picture supplied
Newcastle East couple Paul and Audrey West have arrived home after a traumatic time in Israel where they were stranded after Hamas invaded the country.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

