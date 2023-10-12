Newcastle East couple Paul and Audrey West have arrived home after a traumatic time in Israel where they were stranded after Hamas invaded the country.
They landed at Sydney Airport on a flight from Manila on Thursday morning.
Daughter Brittany West, along with siblings, helped organise their flights home.
"Our family are all relieved that Mum and Dad are back safe, but we won't feel any sense of rest or ease until the entire group are safe and on their way home from Israel," Ms West said.
The Wests led a group of 33, plus a guide, on a two-week tour of the Holy Land.
Five remain stuck in Tel Aviv, waiting for flights out.
Ms West said they had "all registered" for the federal government's repatriation flights, but none had received confirmation of securing a seat.
Connected through Mayfield's Grainery Church where Mr West is a pastor, the group witnessed rockets explode from their hotel.
They had to move quickly to a bomb shelter on the floor of their hotel each time sirens went off to warn of an incoming attack.
Group members were at the Gaza border having lunch a day before Hamas broke through and attacked that area.
