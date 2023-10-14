Newcastle Herald
Australia cancels humanitarian flights from Israel

By Kathryn Magann
Updated October 14 2023 - 8:54pm, first published 8:51pm
Australia has cancelled planned repatriation flights out of Israel due to volatile conditions. (AP PHOTO)
Australia has cancelled planned repatriation flights out of Israel, citing the "highly challenging and rapidly changing" situation as the federal government investigates alternative options.

