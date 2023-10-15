Dredge starts spraying sand into the breakers at eroded Stockton beach

IT'S the sight Stockton has been eager to see - sand replenishing the suburb's heavily eroded beach.
Simon Herd captured these images on Saturday night. It comes after RN Dredging won the contract to spray 100,000 cubic metres onto the surf zone at the beach's southern end.
The Newcastle Herald reported last year that unforeseen issues linked to dredged approvals had delayed the deposit of another 200,000 cubic metres.
Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said the initial dredging and deposits would inform "a blueprint for the rollout of the NSW government's $21 million election commitment for mass sand nourishment at Stockton".
The additions at Stockton come from an outer shipping channel of Newcastle Harbour dubbed 'Area E'. Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the area was selected due to its sand quality.
"We're very serious about getting this work done as soon as possible," Ms Moriarty said when announcing the contract in September. "It has to be done in stages so that we can make sure it is being done in a sustainable way. We will make sure the community is kept up to date."
