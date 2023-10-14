Megan Sutton thinks about her daughter Monique every day.
It's been almost a decade since she lost her life at 20 months old, after contracting bronchiolitis.
"She put up a massive fight, but it was just too strong for her and she passed away in my arms," Ms Sutton said.
Ms Sutton spoke about the memory of her daughter ahead of a remembrance service at the Garden of the Innocents at Sandgate Cemetery on Monday for the loss of infants and babies.
The service, which has support from Red Nose, recognises early pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death, SIDS and accidental deaths, offering support to those grieving.
Guests can light a candle as part of the "International Wave of Light", which involves a "chain of light" across the world for 24 hours.
Ms Sutton said the service was about "keeping the memory of our babies alive".
"It's important because many years ago it was taboo to talk about this sort of thing," she said.
"It's not something to be ashamed of. It should be shared and spoken about."
Government figures show about 3000 perinatal deaths - about 1 per cent of babies born - occur each year in Australia.
Born with a hole in her heart, Monique had to endure three major surgeries in the first 12 months of her life. She also lived with Down syndrome.
After her death, Ms Sutton had to work through her grief and repeated thoughts about how "something so beautiful" could be brought into the world and taken away so soon.
"It was about trying to find a reason for why she came and had to leave so quickly. I feel like I worked that out," she said.
"She is my guardian angel who could only come to Earth for a short time. I'm so glad she found me."
She thinks about her every day.
"Her photos are everywhere. She is the best thing that ever happened to me and, when I think back, I almost never left her side her entire life," she said.
"Some days are hard and some nights I want to cry and cry. But I can honestly feel her around me."
Part of her recovery involved starting a dance school in Monique's honour for children with special needs.
"It keeps her memory alive. It's also that public awareness that it's OK to have special needs. Those with special needs can have a great life."
The service begins at 5pm.
