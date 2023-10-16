Newcastle Herald
Frank-Paul Nu'uausala re-signs at Newcastle RL club Souths

By Josh Callinan
Updated October 16 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 8:00pm
Souths pair Frank-Paul Nu'uausala (back) and Mitch Black (front) playing Newcastle RL in 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak
Souths pair Frank-Paul Nu'uausala (back) and Mitch Black (front) playing Newcastle RL in 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak

SOUTHS president Steve Young has welcomed the re-signing of highly credentialled forward Frank-Paul Nu'uausala as the Lions strive to go "one better" in 2024.

