Emerald Wardle murder: Jordan Miller will call fresh psychiatric evidence in appeal

By Sam Rigney
October 16 2023 - 5:00am
Emerald Wardle was killed at a home at Metford in June, 2020. Her boyfriend, Jordan Miller, was found guilty of murder in Newcastle Supreme Court last year, a jury finding the psychosis he was suffering was caused solely by using drugs.
A YOUNG man convicted of murder after he strangled his girlfriend to death while in a drug-induced psychosis will call fresh evidence when he takes an appeal against his conviction to the state's highest court next year.

