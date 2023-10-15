Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Swansea siege: parolee Rory Adams refused bail over police standoff

Updated October 15 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OUT on parole and back on the police radar, Rory Adams allegedly held police at bay for 45 hours during a tense stand-off at Swansea last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.