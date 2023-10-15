FAMILY and friends grappling with a heartbreaking loss have put out a desperate plea to save a memorial chair to late father-of-two Jack Roberts.
The seat overlooks Catherine Hill Bay, a spot which held a special place in Mr Roberts' heart and has become a comforting place to grieve and remember the man they so loved.
Now, after three years, the NSW Nationals Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has demanded the family remove the chair, sparking an online petition to save it that's garnered more than 760 signatures in just four days.
Mr Roberts lost his life in a heart-wrenching road incident involving a police officer, and his mother Cheryl said losing the chair would be another devastating blow, having sat through his court trial earlier this year.
"I know Jack is there, it's his place, it's where he's always gone," she said.
"It feels like we have to battle constantly, it's an uphill battle, you get knocked and it's hard.
"The death of your child is terrible, especially how it happened - I would like to have that 'hooray', for us to have something.
"I don't think I can even be present the day they have to remove it, it will be too hard, but to know that it could stay there and be there always would be wonderful."
Mr Roberts, 28, died as the result of a police pursuit in April, 2020 at Blue Haven.
Former NSW Police officer Matthew James Kelly, 52, was found guilty of negligent driving occasioning death in a Sydney District Court in April and was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order in June.
At the time, Mr Roberts' family spoke publicly about the sentence, arguing it was too lenient and there was "no accountability".
After losing a son, a father, brother and friend, the memorial chair that has provided solace in the difficult years after his death could be taken from them too.
A NPWS spokeswoman acknowledged it's a sensitive matter for family and friends and said the service has been communicating with Jack's mother about the removal of the chair and associated memorabilia.
"National parks are areas set aside to conserve unspoiled landscapes, native plants and animals, and as such we encourage alternatives to permanent monuments or plaques," she said.
"This is the policy across the whole state.
"NPWS asked for the chair's removal as it does not meet the memorials in parks policy."
She said it is looking into other possibilities for the memorial chair and will consider options including the possibility of replacing the existing chair with a parks-approved version.
"NPWS has also offered that a suitable native plant could be planted in commemoration," she said.
"NPWS will be doing maintenance for the lookout area over coming months, including installing sandstone blocks that will have a dual purpose as seating for visitors and barriers for vehicles."
The time frame for those works is yet to be finalised.
Family friend Rebecca Rigney, who started the petition, said removing the chair would be heart-breaking for Jack's loved ones who have already suffered a great loss.
"Jack loved that lookout and he went there all the time, it looks over where his ashes are scattered," Ms Rigney said.
"Even his mates knew that was Jack's spot, he was a member of the lifesaving club at Catherine Hill Bay and it overlooks that, his dad is still a member of that, it's a spot that's significant to Jack and his family.
"His girls go up there and ask to go to 'Daddy's spot'.
"It's not some bad thing, it's not an eyesore, it's not in the wrong place or blocking a footpath - it's just a chair but to them it's got so much more meaning."
Ms Rigney has contacted Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley, begging her to help save the chair, which has become more than just a place of comfort for the family but a community spot for old friends to catch up, for locals to clear their heads and for for tired walkers and paragliders to rest.
Ms Catley said her heart goes out to Mr Roberts' family for their immeasurable loss.
"My office has been in contact with the Roberts family regarding the memorial for their son at Catherine Hill Bay," she said.
"I have been advised that NPWS generally only grants consent for a memorial if there is a connection between a person and a park, or an event, that is of national, state or NPWS significant and that it is discussing other options to commemorate Jack's life.
"I know family and friends want a special area to commemorate Jack, so we will continue to work with all parties to find an alternative."
The Change.org petition now has 789 signatures, visit change.org/p/help-us-save-jacks-memorial for more information.
