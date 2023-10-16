Newcastle Herald
400 students explore science, technology, engineering and maths at Hunter School Expo

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
October 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FROM navigating a flight simulator, to tinkering on batteries and engaging with a robot, 400 students from public and private schools across Newcastle and the Hunter gathered for the 2023 Hunter School STEM Expo.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

