How to take traffic out of Mayfield, Islington and Tighes Hill

By Bradley Perrett
Updated October 27 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:36pm
Newcastle is probably on the verge of losing a chance to build an extremely valuable road, one that would take traffic off residential streets, serve the future employment zone on the old steelworks site and give us faster, easier driving.

