How to take traffic out of Mayfield, Islington and Tighes Hill

Considering the cost and difficulty of providing arterial roads in old, dense parts of a city, the availability of this corridor is amazing. It was created in the early 1860s when the old Waratah Coal Company built a rail line for its new ship-loading facilities on what is now the south arm of the Hunter River. The northeastern end of the corridor is still active, accommodating the rail line that feeds the Port Waratah coal loader and nearby harbour facilities at Carrington. The rest is either unused or occupied by sheds of no great value.