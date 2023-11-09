CLOSING the textbook and getting on the tools every Wednesday for the last 18 months, a group of Singleton High School students have been building a tiny home.
Fit out with an open living floor plan downstairs, the home features a dining area, shower, kitchen, laundry area, sitting area and an upstairs bedroom, large enough to fit a queen-sized bed.
"It's a not so tiny, tiny home," year 10 student Matthew Waugh said.
The build is part of the Department of Education's Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program, connecting employers with schools and sees the year 10 students mentored by local tradies who closely supervise their work.
Mr Waugh said it's been a good experience getting to know different building materials and drilling and cutting things.
"I think what I liked most was the framing before we did the fit out," he said.
Classmate Abby McLoughlin said she has enjoyed filling the nail holes on the inside of the home.
"I found it really satisfying and I've learned how to use a nail gun," she said.
Both students said the program has allowed them to get a taste of future career options in the VET industry.
"If you think you want to go into some kind of engineering or construction role, it's a good thing to try because you might love it or you might not like it," Mr Waugh said.
"It's really hands-on and it's definitely a good experience to get to know what kind of stuff you want to do as a career and it teaches you life skills," Ms McLoughlin added.
RIEP officer Walter Mansfield brought the proposal to the school in April 2022 and said it's involving skills like engineering, carpentry, cabinet making, wall and floor tiling, painting, decorating, plumbing and electrotechnology.
"Students are getting hands-on, practical skills and actually building a tiny house from scratch. They'll use those practical skills to pursue a trade-based apprenticeship or traineeship," he siad.
"They'll have building a tiny house in their resume nothing stands out to a potential employer better than that," he said.
Singleton High School head teacher of design, engineering and technologies Jason Kolatchew said he has watched the students grow immensely over the past year-and-a-half.
"They've been building every Wednesday for the past 18 months during school term and they've grown 100 per cent. Of course we'll have mistakes but that's expected - we don't learn if we don't make mistakes," he said.
The tiny home is expected for completion by the end of term or early next year and will be auctioned off when complete, with proceeds going to charity and the remainder back into the school to run the program again.
Mr Kolatchew wanted to thank the community and trades that have come on board to assist with the project.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.