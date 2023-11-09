Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Singleton High School students construct tiny home as part of Department of Education program

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CLOSING the textbook and getting on the tools every Wednesday for the last 18 months, a group of Singleton High School students have been building a tiny home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.