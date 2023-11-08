A 52-year-old woman has been charged with murder following police investigations into the death of a 60-year-old woman in Muswellbrook last week.
The 52-year-old woman had been receiving treatment at the Mater Hospital at Waratah for the past nine days, after she was admitted following reports of alleged erratic behaviour at a unit and a licensed premises in Sydney Street, Muswellbrook, on October 30.
The body of the 60-year-old woman was later found at the Sydney Street unit on October 30.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the woman's death began under Strike Force Llangollen, with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
On Wednesday the 52-year-old woman was discharged from the Mater Hospital and taken to Waratah Police Station where she was charged with murder, stalk/intimidate intending to cause fear and physical harm, and destruction of property.
She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. That investigation will be subject to an independent review.
