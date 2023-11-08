Newcastle Herald
Woman released from hospital and charged with Muswellbrook murder

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated November 8 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:32pm
Police forensics on the scene at Muswellbrook last week. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Police forensics on the scene at Muswellbrook last week. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with murder following police investigations into the death of a 60-year-old woman in Muswellbrook last week.

