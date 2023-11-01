POLICE have spent another day collecting evidence at a Muswellbrook home after a woman was found dead on Monday night.
Sydney Street had reopened to traffic and roadblocks had been removed by Wednesday afternoon but the property where the body was discovered remained cordoned off with police tape.
Officers - including forensics - continued to work at the scene as the homicide squad's investigation entered its third day.
The woman's identity has not yet been confirmed, though neighbours told the Newcastle Herald they were familiar with the female resident of the home.
Police have been tight-lipped on the nature of the woman's injuries, and her cause of death has been under investigation, but earlier suggested there appeared to have been some kind of struggle.
The State Crime Command's homicide squad was called in to help investigate the death and piece together the events leading up to the gruesome find on Monday night under Strike Force Llangollen.
Detectives were seen doorknocking surrounding homes on Tuesday, and the Herald was told residents and businesses were asked about CCTV.
Officers continued to go back and forth from the house on Wednesday, though the on-scene operation had been scaled back since police swarmed the area the day before.
The circumstances of the police response are also being looked at after a critical incident investigation was launched.
It was earlier revealed police had been called to same the Sydney Street home twice - and had detained another woman for "behaving in an erratic manner" at a club in between - when the woman in her 60s was found dead about 8.30pm on Monday.
Police had conducted a welfare check there about 7.20am that morning, speaking with a 52-year-old woman before leaving.
A 52-year-old woman was then detained at a licensed club in Muswellbrook about 7pm after "suffering a mental health episode". She was taken to a mental health facility.
Police were then called back to the property for a welfare check on another woman.
The pair were known to each other but police were investigating the nature of their relationship.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
