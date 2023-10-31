Newcastle Herald
Police investigate body of woman found at property on Sydney Street, Muswellbrook

Anna Falkenmire
Jessica Brown
By Anna Falkenmire, and Jessica Brown
Updated October 31 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:15pm
DETECTIVES door-knocked homes while forensics officers combed a crime scene as they try to piece together how a woman was found dead in a Hunter Valley home hours after a police welfare check.

