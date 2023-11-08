Newcastle Herald
Final report released from Inquiry into Convictions of Kathleen Folbigg

By Peter Bodkin and Sage Swinton
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:00pm
The final report from the Inquiry into the Convictions of Kathleen Folbigg "shows unequivocally a system that failed Ms Folbigg", a Greens MP has said.

