Country musician Jake Davey back home and playing music again after spinal chord injury

October 28 2023 - 10:00am
Jake Davey finally returned home this week after two months in hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
JAKE Davey is performing again two months after emergency back surgery threatened to leave the country musician a paraplegic.

