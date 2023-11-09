Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

No delivery zone: Muswellbrook Hospital's maternity unit remains closed

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
November 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPPER Hunter women are travelling hours from home to give birth since the part-closure of Muswellbrook Hospital's maternity unit last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.