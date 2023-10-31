Bojkowski salutes to earn East Maitland first singles title

Newcastle Herald
Lawn bowls: Bojkowski salutes to earn East Maitland first zone 2 singles title

Updated October 31 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Haydn Bojkowski has claimed his maiden zone championship and the first win for East Maitland in the men's major singles, defeating clubmate Michael Abel 25-14.

