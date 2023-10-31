Bojkowski salutes to earn East Maitland first singles title

Haydn Bojkowski has claimed his maiden zone championship and the first win for East Maitland in the men's major singles, defeating clubmate Michael Abel 25-14.
Bojkowski had the better of the early exchanges, setting up a five-shot buffer which he improved on as the match progressed.
Both players had survived hard-fought semi-finals, with Abel winning 25-24 over Lee Schraner and Bojkowski getting the better of Matt Johnstone 25-22.
In the senior singles at Valentine, Warren Shipley (Soldiers Point) accounted for Peter Conlon (Hamilton North) 25-11 to give Soldiers Point their first win since Nevelle Downes went back-to-back in 2007-08.
In a see-sawing match Conlon led 4-0 before Shipley got back to 4-4. Conlon then led 8-5 but Shipley hit back to lead 14-8 then, with the scores at 15-11, Shipley won the next four ends to get to the magic 25.
Conlon pipped Windale's Mark Heath 25-23 in the semi, while Shipley defeated two-time winner Eric Ryan (Charlestown) 25-16.
Shipley's clubmate Tony Pearson made it a double for Soldiers Point, winning the open reserve Singles by defeating Glenn Baxter 25-20 at Mayfield West.
In a hard fought battle, Pearson cleared away after the score was locked at 20 a piece, scoring five unanswered shots for victory.
Baxter won his way to the final with a 25-22 win over Craig Smith (Water Board) and Pearson defeated East Maitland's Stephen Coutts 25-15.
All three title holders will head to Dubbo in March 2024 for the State Championships.
** This weekend will see teams in seven sections battle for three state final places in the mixed pairs at Dubbo next March.
Matches will be played in the three bowls pairs format over 18 ends. Eighty four sections of up to four teams will battle it out across the State this weekend for one of the 32 places available at the state finals.
** In the three threes, grade one will be completed on Wednesday at Soldiers Point, with Raymond Terrace taking on Beresfield for the top two spots after both teams defeated Soldiers Point in previous matches.
The Jets had the bigger of the wins so a draw will be enough for them to claim their seventh title in succession, while Beresfield look for their first since 2012.
In grade two, East Maitland battle Edgeworth at Belmont after Belmont defeated Edgeworth by eight shots last week. The decider will be played at Edgeworth next Wednesday.
In grade three section one, Lowlands welcome New Lambton and Nelson Bay travel to Tea Gardens, with the winners to play for the section.
In section two, Lemon Tree Passage hosts Karuah RSL with the winner needing to defeat Rathmines twice to claim the section.
