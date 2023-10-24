Zone Two singles reach knockout stage

The Zone singles events reach the business end on Saturday with quarter-finals to be held.
In the major singles at East Maitland, Wangi's Brae Dare takes on Haydn Bojkowski (East Maitland), Belmont's Joel Roche will battle Matt Johnstone from Soldiers Point, with Soldiers Point clubmates Adam Chaffey and William Kachel will challenge Mick Abel and Lee Schraner respectively.
In the senior singles at Valentine, Peter Conlon (Hamilton North) will clash with the local Ross Lawrence, Charlestown's Jack Littlewood meets Windale's Mark Heath, Eric Ryan, also from Charlestown, will take on Mick Beesley from Soldiers Point while Beesley's clubmate Warren Shipley battles Mick Lewis.
In the open reserve singles at Mayfield West, Peter Smith (Soldiers Point) confronts Stephen Coutts (East Maitland), Dennis Ashbridge (Tea Gardens) will take on another Soldier in Tony Pearson, Water Board's Craig Smith faces Rodney Ibbett from Marks Point and Alan Pulbrook (Nelson Bay) is against Cardiff's Glenn Baxter.
** The Mattara Carnival concluded last Friday at Beresfield.
In the mixed pairs, Simone Smith and Greg Haigh gave East Maitland their first success in the 52-year history of the competition, beating Jenny Blanch and Tony Hinton 24-6.
The restricted pairs was taken out by Anno Vanzanden and Mick Cooper 24-14 over Ken and Trevor Blackmore.
The Wal Young OBE open pairs was won by Daniel Hill, who replaced Scott Thoroughgood, and Ryan Steel 18-15 over of Charlie Hojer and Matt Norris.
Thoroughgood teamed up with Craig Thompson, Craig Eades and David Collins in the Frank Gardner fours, going down 22-6 to Mark Sheppard, Warren Cocksedge, Daniel Clarke and Mick Beesley.
In the Frank Neat triples it was back-to-back wins for the Teralba trio of Brett Findlay, Scott Davies and Jarrod Duncan.
** Competition continues in the Three Threes today after the two-week break for the Mattara Carnival.
In Grade One Soldiers Point take on Raymond Terrace at Beresfield with the Soldiers needing to win to keep their Badge hopes alive after suffering a one shot loss to Beresfield last round.
In Grade Two the first of the three way round robin matches will be played at East Maitland where Edgeworth will meet Belmont with the loser of this one to face East Maitland at the winner's venue next week.
In Grade Three, there are five sides remaining in each division. In Division One Tea Gardens will welcome undefeated Lowlands (1), New Lambton (1) will host Belmont (2) and Nelson Bay (1) has a bye.
In Division Two, Nelson Bay (2) travels to undefeated Rathmines, Kuaruah (1) will host Cardiff (2). Lemon Tree Passage has a bye.
