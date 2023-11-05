Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald letters to the editor and short takes Monday, November 6, 2023

November 6 2023 - 4:30am
ON a gorgeous sunny Saturday in May this year, a 34-year-old father of three drowned at Newcastle beach. Speaking last weekend, City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes stated "the city's beaches attract more than one million swimmers and sun seekers each year" and "it is vital we invest in keeping our visitors safe". Why then, with massive tourist numbers, is Newcastle beach not patrolled 365 days of the year?

