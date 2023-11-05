IT looks like there's still a lot of people who can't seem to move on from the Voice Referendum. To put it simply, a 'yes' vote would have been for a change. A 'no' vote was for more of the same. In response to Steve Barnett's complaint about the waste of taxpayers' money on the Indigenous peoples and the fat cats in the system ('Inefficiency at heart of 'no' vote landslide', Letters, 30/10): well Steve, by voting 'no', nothing is going to change. I would have hoped that if the 'yes' vote was successful, a lot of those bodies would have been axed. The first thing Albo did when he got into power was to get rid of most of the politicians' aides, which a lot of fat cats in government weren't too happy with. We'll never know what could have been.