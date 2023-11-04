THE beers were flowing and the music was pumping as thousands gathered at Maitland Gaol for the 15th annual Bitter and Twister Boutique Beer Festival.
The highly anticipated event caters for everyone with the ultimate 18 years plus extravaganza on Saturday and all ages family fun on Sunday.
It was a 'brew-tiful' Saturday on November 4 with a crowd of 1900, 80 different craft beers, 20 brewers, seven food stalls and live music from artists Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Sean Fitzgerald, Big Wheels, Golden Gaytimes and Sunsoli.
Plenty of drinkers were sporting colourful party shirts with prints from pineapples to monkeys, and one crew was spotted wearing shirts that read "it's 5 o'clock somewhere."
Bitter and Twisted spokesperson Rhys Pascoe said the event was popular and unique in the way it brings craft beer and alternative music together.
"It blends boutique beer and indie rock music and people get to enjoy unusual acts on our twisted stage," he said.
"It's all sorts of weird and wonderful things, there's lots of things that people can enjoy, there's something for everyone - whether you're into beer or not."
Tickets are still available for Sunday's family friendly day for just $40 and it's free entry for under 18s accompanied by an adult.
On Sunday Phil Jamieson, former frontman of Grinspoon, will be taking the main stage along with Maeve Grant, Ze Robotz and Felipe Baldomir.
There will be QuizMasters Musical Bingo, a kids' disco, face painting, Zumba and the enchanting world of Bubble Mermaid 'Aunty Pearl'.
IN THE NEWS:
IFRAME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.