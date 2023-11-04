CHANTING "free Palestine", a crowd of 1000 were seen marching down from the Newcastle Museum, along Wharf Road towards the Foreshore Park tram sheds.
Palestine Action Group Newcastle hosted a peaceful protest on Saturday, November 4 in support of a free Palestine, saying they are standing on the right side of justice and humanity.
Israel declared war and began its attacks on Gaza after Hamas killed more than 1400 Israeli people during an offensive on October 7.
Palestine Action Group Newcastle protest organiser Jarrod Moore said it was time for the people of Newcastle to show their support and share their thoughts.
"There hasn't really been any marches or anything in Newcastle yet for Palestine and I think the people of Newcastle have a lot to say," he said.
He said the peaceful protest was to raise awareness of the harsh realities of a conflict-stricken Gaza.
"It was time I did something about it instead of just watch," he said.
"It's about making people aware what's going on and not to mince words about the reality on the ground because frankly, the reality is that it's an ongoing genocide happening."
The group secured NSW police approval for the march and acknowledged they were walking on Awabakal and Worimi land.
"The NSW Police have been working cooperatively and collaboratively with us to ensure a successful event on Saturday and we want this to continue," Mr Moore said.
Mr Moore said violent behaviour and religious vilification was not welcome at the protest.
"They risk undermining our efforts, and the burden of the consequences of any violence will be borne by the Palestinian organisers and fellow protestors."
After the march, protestors heard from key speakers and an emcee from the Palestine Action Group.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backed the US president's decision to call out Hamas for its barbaric attack on Israel.
"The actions of Hamas are against the interests of both the Israeli population, clearly, but also against the interest of Palestinians," he said.
He called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and urged Israel to adhere to international laws in its response to the massacre.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.