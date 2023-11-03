EXPERIENCING what it's like for an athlete to watch lights instead of listening for the starter's gun is one of the features of Australia's first major exhibition exploring the importance of sport in deaf culture.
Accessible exhibition 'More than sport - history, culture and connection in deaf and hard of hearing communities' opened at Newcastle City Library on Friday, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Australian Deaf Games.
The week-long event will see more than 1000 athletes, officials and visitors compete in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in January next year.
The exhibition, curated by Deaf Sports Australia, showcases stories from across the country and the world through a series of videos, photos and memorabilia.
Deaf Sports Australia general manager Phil Harper said competitions in Australia can be traced back as far as 1895, when the Victorian deaf cricket team faced their South Australian counterparts.
The first deaf sports club, the Melbourne Deaf Cricket Club, was established in 1881.
"Sport has been a key motivator for people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect with one another for more than 140 years," Mr Harper said.
"The curatorial team that put this exhibition together is comprised of several people from the deaf community.
"They've developed the content to celebrate our history, our pioneers and champions, as well as the role technology has played in improving our access to sport."
Held at the library's Lovett Gallery, the exhibition features archival footage of deaf sports, legendary Australian deaf and hard of hearing athletes and major tournaments like the 2005 Melbourne Deaflympics and Australian Deaf Games - without any sound.
The exhibition recognises John Lovett, a giant in Australian and international deaf sports along with athletes like Katie Kelly OAM, dual Commonwealth Games swimmer Cindy-Lu Bailey OAM, skier Andrew Swan and Olympian in fencing Frank Bartolillo.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council is proud to help the deaf and hard of hearing community mark a new milestone.
"Newcastle prides itself on being a liveable and inclusive city, so we're delighted to showcase the past, present and future of deaf sport in Australia," she said.
The exhibition will be on display until March 2024.
