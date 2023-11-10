Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

Wang Wauk forest giant is monumental memory of logging history

By Mike Scanlon
November 10 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSWs tallest known tree, The Grandis, with a visitor dwarfed by the giant. Picture by Mike Scanlon
NSWs tallest known tree, The Grandis, with a visitor dwarfed by the giant. Picture by Mike Scanlon

EVER been to Purgatory? Or maybe Hell?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.