Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular returns for 2023

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FLOATING hot air balloons, an enchanted fairy garden and spinning teacups may sound like the entry to a fantastical wonderland, but they're part of this year's Hunter Valley Gardens' Christmas Lights Spectacular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.