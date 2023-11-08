COACH Gary van Egmond is confident that Congolese international Kizinga Ndjoli Exaucee will add a new dimension to the Newcastle Jets women's attack.
And the left winger could be unleashed against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Exaucee, known as Kiki, arrived in Newcastle last weekend and was in the stands for the 1-all draw with Wanderers.
Van Egmond signed the 19-year-old a month ago and has been waiting for her visa to be processed.
"I'm excited to bring Kiki over here to the Jets," van Egmond said in a statement. "She's a talented young footballer who is very technically gifted, sharp in attack and we're eager to see her in action soon."
Kiki, who will wear No.11, has been playing in Turkey with Ataehir Belediyespor.
She represented DR Congo during the last Olympic qualifying campaign, where they progressed to the third round.
The Jets have struggled for goals, netting two in the opening three rounds.
After going down 1-0 to Perth in the season opener, hired gun Melina Ayres scored a late winner to beat the Mariners 1-0 and midfielder Cassidy Davis produced a wonder strike to salvage a 1-all draw with Wanderers.
Ayres missed the Wanderers stalemate with a hip injury.
Kiki will compete Lara Gooch, Lauren Allan and Mindi Barbieri for one of the wide positions.
