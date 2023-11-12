Newcastle Herald
Bikie Bryce Harding admits role in bashing of inmate at Cessnock jail

By Sam Rigney
November 13 2023 - 5:00am
A FINKS bikie accused of joining in on the gang bashing of another inmate at Cessnock Correctional Centre and breaking his hand by slamming it in a cell door has admitted to being involved in the brutal attack.

