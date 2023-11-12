A FINKS bikie accused of joining in on the gang bashing of another inmate at Cessnock Correctional Centre and breaking his hand by slamming it in a cell door has admitted to being involved in the brutal attack.
Bryce Mitchell Harding had pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of affray and was expected to face a trial in Newcastle District Court next year.
But late last week, after negotiations as part of the court's super callover list, Harding pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm after prosecutors agreed to withdraw the more serious charge.
The two counts of affray will be taken into account at his sentence in February when Harding also intends to appeal against the severity of a jail term he received for an unrelated brawl and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
As well as Harding, convicted killer Wade Basanovic, Haysam Zreika and Tareek Hamzy were all charged with assaulting fellow inmate, David Hermasilla, in Shortland Correctional Centre's G-block on May 4, 2022.
The attack started after Hermasilla entered Basanovic's cell and struck him in the head about 9.30am, triggering a fight between the pair during which Basanovic struck Hermasilla more than 20 times.
Judge Penelope Wass said in September that Basanovic's attack was not planned and he had been provoked by the man in his cell, but his response was disproportionate and he "stepped over the line".
The brawl that immediately followed was "excessive", Judge Wass said, and "appears to have little excuse".
During that second part of the incident, with the help of the three other inmates, Basanovic punched the victim again, kicked him, and struck him with his elbow while holding him by his hair.
At some point, Hermasilla's hand was badly fractured when it was slammed in a cell door.
At the time of the bashing, Basanovic was most of the way through a maximum 14-year jail term for killing senior Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang member, Zeljko "Steve" Mitrovic.
He was initially charged with murder but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter on the basis of excessive self-defence.
For his role in the brawl, Judge Wass jailed Basanovic for a maximum of 19 months, with a non-parole period of nine months, adding only an additional month to his total sentence, which is due to expire mid next year.
Hamzy and Zreika both pleaded guilty to affray and Hamzy was sentenced to a maximum of nine months, while Zreika was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months, with a non-parole period of eight months.
Hermasilla pleaded guilty to common assault and was jailed for three months.
