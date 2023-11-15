Peter and Paul Snowden's Mazu, the only 2023 Everest runner in the field, was a $5 favourite in gate six. Far Too Easy was next best at $5.50 after drawing one. Sydney Stakes winner I Am Me, which also accepted for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, firmed to $6.50 after drawing four at Newcastle and 10 in Victoria. Scone mare Opal Ridge, with Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons to ride, was $10 in gate 14.