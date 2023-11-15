A SECOND arrest has been made in the investigation into the alleged shooting murder of John Simpson in the Hunter earlier this year.
Mark David Thomas was arrested by strike force detectives at Cessnock on Tuesday and was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
He spent the night behind bars and fronted Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old made no application for bail and it was formally refused.
His case was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in January, and police will compile a brief of evidence.
It's the second breakthrough Strike Force Blakely police have made after Mr Simpson's body was found buried on a rural property south west of Cessnock.
A 34-year-old man was charged earlier this year over his alleged role in the murder and remains before the courts.
Joshua David Wright was extradited from Victoria and charged in July with shooting Mr Simpson in the head before burying his body in a shallow grave on a Laguna property in April.
He faces charges including murder and possession of an unauthorised firearm.
His case will be next mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on the same day as Thomas.
Mr Simpson, 42, was reported missing in April this year after he was last seen on Great North Road in Laguna, about 40km south west of Cessnock.
What started as a missing persons case in April, quickly evolved into a grisly murder after Mr Simpson's body was found in May.
Local police launched an investigation before State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took over the investigation and set up the strike force.
Initial inquiries suggest Mr Simpson suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
Strike Force Blakely investigations continue.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.