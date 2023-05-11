A land and water search is under way for 42-year-old man John Simpson, who has been missing from the Hunter Valley for a month.
Mr Simpson was last seen at an address on Great North Road, Laguna, near Wollombi, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Mr Simpson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare and say his disappearance is out of character.
Hunter Valley Police District made a public appeal for information and commenced a land and water search for the man in the Laguna area on May 11.
Local police are being assisted by officers from Police Rescue, Operational Support Group, police divers from the Marine Area Command, and police trail bike officers.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.