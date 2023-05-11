Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley Police are searching for missing man John Simpson who was last seen at Laguna, near Wollombi

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
John Simpson, 42, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with medium build, brown hair and a grey beard. Picture NSW Police Force Facebook page
A land and water search is under way for 42-year-old man John Simpson, who has been missing from the Hunter Valley for a month.

