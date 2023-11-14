Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Editors Pick - List

Kurri Kurri Community Services closes doors on disability support program

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 15 2023 - 8:05am, first published 5:00am
Kurri Kurri Community Services is closing the door on the disability support services it has traditionally offered in what is being described as a 'transfer' to another Hunter organisation, Resolute Support.

Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

